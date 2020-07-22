A new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in a symptomatic Washburn County resident the morning of July 22, the county health department reported. "We are currently working to identify and notify any close contacts."
That brings Washburn County's total COVID-19 case count to nine, with three currently active cases.
"This also marks the third confirmed case in the past five days," the health department said.
