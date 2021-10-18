Ashley Carlson, 33, is still missing from the Grantsburg and Trade Lake area. She was last seen on Sept. 23 east of Hinckley, Minnesota.
She did not have personal belongings with her when she disappeared.
The sheriff's departments in Burnett County and in Pine County, Minnesota, are both asking for the public's help in locating her. A Wisconsin Crime Alert Network notice was issued on Monday, Oct. 18, and a Minnesota Crime Alert Network was sent on September 27.
They say that Carlson is 5'09” and weighs 217 pounds, has hazel eyes, and her hair is auburn and may have purple highlights or be dyed purple.
Anyone who has seen or heard from Ashley or has any information on the case is asked to call the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office, 715.349.2121, or Pine County Sheriff's Office, 320.629.8438.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.