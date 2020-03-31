Another 130 people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past day in Wisconsin, for a total of 1,351, data from the state Department of Health Services showed on Tuesday, March 31.
The state surpassed the 1,000 mark over the weekend.
A total of 17,375 have tested negative.
Sixteen people have died. They were in Dane County (two, with 194 cases), Fond du Lac (two, with 22 cases), Iron County (one, the county's sole confirmed case), Milwaukee County (six, with 674 cases), Ozaukee County (three, with 43 cases), Sauk (one, with 13 cases), and Waupaca County (one, the county's only confirmed case).
A week ago Monday, the state had 416 confirmed cases and five deaths.
In Northwest Wisconsin, the counties that have confirmed cases are Ashland, (1), Bayfield (2), Douglas (6), and St. Croix County (5). Chippewa County has eight, and Eau Claire County has 11.
The new county on the list, Ashland, was added on Monday, March 30.
