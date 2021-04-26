WASHBURN COUNTY– The Washburn County Fair Association is all a buzz as they plan for the 2021 fair slated for July 22-25. The kickoff for the third annual Quilt-Topia Barn Quilt challenge is now underway, and the Washburn County Fair invites all quilters to submit an entry.
Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three placings as well as a people’s choice award. The judging and people’s choice award voting will take place at Family Fest on June 5. The first-place quilt block pattern will be painted on sign board and hung on one of the barns at the fairgrounds.
Each year a new barn quilt will be added to a barn as part of beautifying the fairgrounds, a community project for all to enjoy.
Barn quilts were originally conceived to encourage economic development by promoting ag-tourism and local businesses while attracting travelers to rural areas. While quilts usually are made up of a series of squares of the same pattern placed together, a barn quilt is always a single square.
Contest details
> The theme for the 2021 fair is “How Sweet it is at the Washburn County Fair.” Use your imagination and go wild, the fair association said.
> Only one square, with backing, batting, and bound should be submitted (must be square).
> The finished square should be no smaller than 12 by 12 inches and no larger than 16 by 16 inches.
> The finished square can be quilted or tied.
> The finished square should be pieced, not appliqued.
> The finished square should be made with solid fabrics (no prints).
> The finished square can have no more than six colors.
> The finished square can be hand or machine sewn.
> The finished square must not have curves in the design.
> Entry must be completed by the exhibitor.
> Team or group entries will be allowed, but members of team or group may not enter as an individual.
> Entry must be family-friendly.
> All entries will become the property of the Washburn County fair to be used for a community quilt block display.
> Judging will take place at Family Fest on June 5 at the fairgrounds.
> Entries may be mailed to Linda Degner, W7402 Fox Trail Rd., Shell Lake, WI 54871 or dropped off at Bashaw Valley Farm prior to June 5.
> Include name, address, phone number, and email address on a sheet of paper with the entry. Place quilt block and info paper inside a large plastic bag.
> Awards will be announced at Family Fest on June 5.
Anyone with questions or who need more information can call Degner, 715.645.2078.
