Matthew Jackson, 28, of Ashland has been charged with possessing 100 grams or more of heroin with intent to distribute. The indictment alleges that he possessed the heroin on May 24, 2021.

If convicted, Jackson faces a mandatory minimum penalty of five years and a maximum of 40 years in federal prison.

The charge is the result of an investigation by the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Hayward Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane Schlipper is handling the prosecution.

