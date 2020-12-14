WALWORTH – The public is being asked for help in locating a 10-year-old girl who was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 12, and may have been taken by her biological father.
On the morning of Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, the Village of Walworth Police Department received the report of Jocelyn Van Duyn missing from an address on Fox Lane in the village of Walworth in Walworth County. The child was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 12, at approximately 8 p.m. at her residence, and she did not pack a bag or take a jacket.
"Police believe she may be traveling with her biological father, who is the listed suspect," an Amber Alert released Monday night said.
Her father is Jonathan J. Van Duyn, 33, who also goes by the names Kyle and Wolfy. He may be driving a four-door 2014 white Dodge Ram with no topper and the Illinois license plate 167007F. He may be pulling a camper.
Jocelyn was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with an image of the Eiffel Tower on it, black pants, and dark-colored tennis shoes.
Jocelyn is approximately 5’3”, 140 lbs., and has hazel eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair.
Her father is 6' tall and weighs 220 pounds. He has blue eyes and very short brown hair.
An active investigation is underway with assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Walworth County Sheriff’s Office.
Jocelyn’s family, Walworth Police Department, and other law enforcement ask for the public’s assistance in the safe return of Jocelyn. Anyone with valuable information regarding her disappearance or location should contact Walworth Police Department at 262.275.6585.
"Please share on social media channels," the DCI said.
