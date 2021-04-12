New reports of COVID-19 cases are averaging at 775 cases per day in Wisconsin, based on the latest data published by the state Department of Health Services (DHS).
DHS reported 569 new cases of the disease Sunday. One week ago, the seven-day average was 589 daily cases.
There were 3,923 negative tests reported Sunday.
As COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continue to rise steadily, more of the state's residents are being vaccinated against the disease.
A total of 3,526,847 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Wisconsin as of Sunday, with 69.5 percent of Wisconsinites age 65 and up fully vaccinated.
As of Sunday, April 12, 1,416,082 people in Wisconsin, or 24.3 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated.
Increasing rates of vaccination have provided a sense of hope after a yearlong pandemic that has claimed the lives of 6,677 people in Wisconsin. There was one new death from COVID-19 reported Sunday.
Other DHS data from Sunday include:
- 585,308 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
- 3,358,420 total tests administered, 2,773,112 of which have been negative since the pandemic began.
- 28,140 people have been hospitalized because of the disease, or 4.8 percent of all positive cases, since the pandemic began.
- Daily testing capacity remains at 59,273, though only 4,492 new test results were reported Sunday.
Coronavirus rates vary from county to county. In order to track COVID-19 activity levels, DHS looks at the number of new cases per a county’s population over a 14-day period — and whether there’s an upward or downward trend in new cases. Activity levels range from "critically high," "very high," "high," "medium," to "low."
As of Wednesday, DHS data showed the state had no counties with a "critically high" level of COVID-19 activity. One county — St. Croix — has a "very high" level, and the majority of Wisconsin counties have "high" levels of activity. There were growing case trajectories in 23 counties, and shrinking trajectories in two. Wisconsin’s overall COVID-19 activity level is "high."
