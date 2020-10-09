TOWN OF APPLE RIVER – One person died and another was injured in a crash in the town of Apple River in Polk County on Thursday, Oct. 8.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call at 11:36 a.m. reporting a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Mains Crossing Avenue and 70th Street.
"A Mazda SUV was traveling northbound on 70th Street when it failed to stop at the stop sign and struck a Chrysler minivan traveling eastbound on Mains Crossing Avenue," the sheriff's office said. "The female passenger of the minivan succumbed to her injuries on scene. The male driver of the Chrysler sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Regions Hospital where he remains in critical condition. The lone female occupant of the Mazda sustained possible injuries. Inattentive driving by the operator of the Mazda is believed to be a contributing factor in this accident."
The sheriff's office is investigating the crash.
"We would like to thank the Apple River Fire Department and First Responders, Amery Area Ambulance, Life Link air ambulance service, and the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office for their assistance with this incident," the department said.
The names of the individuals involved will be withheld at this time and released at a later date.
