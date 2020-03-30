SHELL LAKE– In some places the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted fist fights in stores as panicked customers battle for toilet paper and hand sanitizer.
At Al’s Market in Shell Lake this week, attempts are being made to keep things as positive and normal as can be, despite the fact that life may not be “normal” again for a long time.
Al’s Market, owned by Al Krmpotich, remains open for customers, and for the most part shoppers, he said, are staying calm – although the toilet paper shelves, as of this writing, were empty. Things change quickly.
“Grocery stores and convenience are open, though there is no seating for serving food,” said Krmpotich.
At Al’s Market the shelves still contain product, as Krmpotich restocks as often as he can, with what he can.
“It is tough,” he said. “I ordered 10 cases of toilet paper and got two – they sold out right away. I ordered four cases of sanitizer and got none. There is a run on things like powdered milk and paper products, they are rationing it out. Hoarding, that’s causing the problem.”
Food remains on the shelves. In the meat department, meat cutter John Salstrom brought out some steaks to place.
“I guess one good thing you could say is that families are eating meals together again,” said Salstrom, also a minister. “This is bringing people together. Families are reuniting for dinner.
“So far, the meat I have ordered, we’ve gotten,” said Krmpotich. “Things like bread are getting low. It takes awhile to refill the supply.”
Moments later, Gene Harrington of the Shell Lake Lions Club showed up to pick up a large box of food from Al’s.
“The Lions Club is delivering food to senior citizens who can’t get out to get it,” said Harrington. “For those who can’t get out, we’re doing home deliveries, and today is my day. In times like this, you do what you can.”
“There hasn’t been panic, but it has been busy,” said Krmpotich. “I would say this has been business like you would normally see in summertime.
“How much do you order? How much of that order will you get? I’ve just been trying to do what I can to keep things normal for people.”
