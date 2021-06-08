SPOONER– Free airplane rides will be offered at Warbirds North Airport for young people ages 8 to 17 on Saturday, June 12, from 2 to 5 p.m., weather permitting.

EAA Chapter 631 will be giving free airplane rides at the airport west of Trego as part of EAA Young Eagles Program. A parent or guardian must accompany the indivdual in order to sign the necessary permission forms for flight.

Due to COVID-19, pre-registration is required:

youngeaglesday.org/?yedetail&event=7hx y659H7.

Temperatures will be taken; masks and social distancing is required.

From Trego travel west on Cty. Hwy. E for 5 1/2 miles, at five miles pass the Twin Oaks Bar, continue west a half-mile and look for the orange balls on the power lines. Turn left (south) on dirt road, Fire # 7953. The sign “Warbirds North” will be posted; continue 1/8-mile to the hangars.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments