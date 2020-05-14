In light of Wisconsin’s Supreme Court decision invalidating the Safer at Home order, the Washburn County Health Department urges people to continue taking precautions in the face of COVID-19 and is evaluating safety measures.
The department said it "understands that residents and businesses like have questions and concerns about how to move forward."
"Washburn County is currently exploring its options to ensure the continued health and safety of residents and visitors," the department said. "We urge residents to continue practicing social distancing and hygiene measures, recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, which we have all become familiar with over the last several weeks."
They are:
> Wash hands or use hand sanitizer frequently.
> Clean commonly touched surfaces often.
> Maintain a 6-foot distance between yourself and others when in public, if you must go out.
> Wear a cloth face covering or mask when in public to help prevent the spread of COVID19 through respiratory droplets from asymptomatic individuals.
> Avoid crowds as much as possible.
> Limit gatherings with those outside of your household unit as much as possible.
Businesses are strongly encouraged to follow guidance developed by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) for reopening safely, the department said. Implementing strong safety measures will help protect employees and customers and help businesses stay operational as COVID-19 continues to spread. That guidance is available at https://wedc.org/reopen-guidelines/.
"We hope that Washburn County residents and businesses will continue to follow guidance to protect our friends, family, neighbors, and coworkers so that we can safely move forward together," the health department said.
Additional recovery and assistance resources for businesses, families, and individuals in Washburn County can be found at https://www.co.washburn.wi.us/news/emergencymanagement/COVID-19.
More information about COVID-19 is at https://www.co.washburn.wi.us/news/publichealth/Coronavirus-Outbreak and on the department's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/WashburnCoHealthDept/.
