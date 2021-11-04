MADISON– Following a circuit court’s ruling enjoining the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) from implementing the wolf harvest law, the DNR has announced that licenses have not been issued to state hunters and trappers for the fall 2021 wolf hunt.
In accordance with the court order and the department’s ongoing plans, the DNR will continue working towards promulgation of rules and the completion of a wolf management plan to guide management decisions.
Anyone who suspects wolves in the depredation of livestock, pets or hunting dogs, or if wolves are exhibiting threatening or dangerous behavior, should contact USDA-Wildlife Services staff immediately. If in Northern Wisconsin: 800.228.1368 or 715.369.5221; if in Southern Wisconsin: 800.433.0663 or 920.324.4514.
For more on wolves in Wisconsin, wolf management, and wolf conflict abatement: DNR website: dnr.wisconsin.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.