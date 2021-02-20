SPOONER– Chippewa Falls native Rich Jackson is the new editor and general manager of the Spooner Advocate and Sawyer County Record. He started work on Wednesday, Feb. 10.
Jackson grew up in Chippewa Falls and attended Chippewa Falls McDonell. He graduated from the University Wisconsin-Eau Claire with a journalism degree in 1984.
He interned at his hometown newspaper and the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram. He worked full time at newspapers in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin Rapids, and Wausau before leaving the state in 2000, always vowing to return.
He was most recently executive editor of the Herald-Times in Bloomington, Indiana, where he also oversaw nine other newspapers. Jackson was laid off after the Gannett and GateHouse merger. He has been top editor at dailies in Indiana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania. He also has been a mid-level editor in Indiana and Michigan.
He has won reporting and columnist awards in Wisconsin, North Carolina, and Indiana.
For purposes of transparency about bias, he and his daughter own one share of the Green Bay Packers. His daughter, Clare, attends college in Boston where she is studying comedic arts.
When not working, Jackson likes to read and write, cook, and cheer on the Packers.
He loves meeting people and making new friends. He will be setting up office hours in Spooner soon.
“If you see me wandering around town, make sure to stop and say, ‘Hi,” Jackson said.
