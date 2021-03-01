Travel Wisconsin (the official website of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism) has launched the Adventure Awaits Giveaway with 27 prize packages to be awarded throughout the month of March.
Each package includes a two-night stay, a 2021 annual state park sticker and a unique Wisconsin adventure – everything from island cruises to food tours, fishing excursions and more. Prizes with a value of $400-$600 will be awarded every day in March, excluding Sundays, and people can enter once daily for a chance to win.
Daily entries will also be entered into a chance to win the grand prize—a three-night stay and play package to Wisconsin’s Northwoods, complete with dining certificates at The Boathouse and Little Bohemia in Minocqua, wake surfing lessons from Surf Sconsin, a gift card for Northwoods Zipline Adventure Tours, and lodging at The Pointe Hotel & Suites on Lake Minocqua valued at nearly $1500.
“This giveaway is an amazing chance to make your next adventure your best adventure,” said Acting Secretary Anne Sayers. “Wisconsin is home to so many beautiful and unexpected getaways, and 2021 is the perfect year to find something new when you’re ready to travel. Our giveaway features everything from a yurt on the Peshtigo River to a luxury stay at Madison’s AC Hotel. There really is something for everyone!”
The full list of prize packages and plenty of ideas to enjoy unique Wisconsin experiences in every corner of the state is at TravelWisconsin.com/Adventure.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.