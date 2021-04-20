SPOONER— More changes in administrative assignments are in store for the Spooner Area School District.
SASD Director of Operations Shannon Grindell will become Superior School District’s director of business services. Her resignation will be effective on April 30, and she will return to Spooner on a limited basis to help with an orderly transition.
"Shannon's leadership contributions have been many to include guiding the district out of a significant budget deficit, improving compensation and benefits for all employee groups, and providing leadership for the successful 2020 referendum,” said District Administrator Dave Aslyn. “We thank Shannon for her seven years of dedicated service to the SASD and wish her all the best as she takes this next step in her career."
The search for a new director of operations will begin immediately.
Earlier this month Chris Berghammer of the Hayward Schools was hired to replace Pete Hopke as the elementary school principal. Hopke has been the principal since 2018 but will replace Mitch Hamm as SASD’s district director of pupil services when Hamm retires as of July 1. Hamm has served in that position since 2016.
