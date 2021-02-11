WASHBURN COUNTY– The Washburn County Highway Department in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) will take steps to make signs at the intersection of Hwy. 70 and the south leg of Cty. Hwy. M east of Spooner more visible to motorists.
Currently, motorists traveling north on the south leg of Hwy. M are required to stop at the T-intersection with Hwy. 70, and a stop sign on the right side of the county highway there. Because of a recent trend of motorists on Hwy. M failing to stop at Hwy. 70, the highway department will:
> Update the existing stop sign.
> Add an additional stop sign on the left side of Cty. Hwy. M at the T-intersection.
> Add an additional stop ahead warning sign farther south on Hwy. M to alert northbound motorists that they are required to stop at the intersection with Hwy. 70.
