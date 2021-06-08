The Washburn County Aging Unit is a county government entity that serves the residents of Washburn County age 60+ and their caregivers. The Unit on Aging administers services to older adults and caregivers, within Washburn County, through the direction of the Older American’s Act (OAA), specifically Title III, which is the only federal supportive services program directed solely toward improving the lives of older people.
Our programs provide congregate and home-delivered meals, disease prevention and health promotion, family caregiver support, and transportation through the specialized transportation assistance program for counties, Wisconsin Statute 85.21.
To clarify any misconceptions that are out there, we are releasing the following information:
On March 13, 2020, we suspended all senior center activities and congregate dining at our four nutrition meal sites, due to COVID-19. Washburn County government owns the meal sites known as the Birchwood Senior Center, Shell Lake Senior Center, and Spooner Senior Center, and leases space at a building in Minong from the Minong Area Senior Center.
As a government-funded entity, our services and staff must follow the guidelines and recommendations of the county, state, and federal government.
We welcome back the public as of June 2021! We will start reopening our meal sites with “Meet & Greets” when we will serve lunch, introduce new staff, go over housekeeping rules, and get feedback for additional social activities that we can assist with organizing. A Meet & Greet was held at each center the week of June 7.
All programming will follow current COVID-19 safety guidelines and recommendations from local Public Health. For those fully vaccinated for COVID-19, masking and social distancing are optional. For those who have not yet received the full vaccine or are not post two weeks since receiving it, we will request that you please wear a mask and follow social distancing protocol.
We understand the concerns and apprehension that some may have for coming out and participating in group activities and will continue to offer home-delivered meals, but if you can get out we would love to see you! Our staff will do everything we can to accommodate your needs. We now have the options of indoor or outdoor seating, and Grab & Go meals.
Rise N’ Dine Breakfast is back at Economart as of June 1, on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 to 11 a.m. This healthy breakfast offering is offered in partnership with Washburn Aging Unit and the Schmitz’s Economart.
Dining at Five will be back at our dining sites as of July 2021! Dining at Five is part of the Wisconsin Elder Nutrition Program, which is provided for residents age 60-plus, at Wisconsin-approved meal sites, following the required state nutritional guidelines. For those eligible, there is a suggested donation of $6 and a charge of $12 for those under age 60.
Eligibility to participate in our meal programs: Wisconsin’s Elderly Nutrition Program, congregate (on-site) and home-delivered meals, offer tasty, nutritious meals to anyone age 60-plus. Each meal provides at least one-third of the daily amounts of nutrients needed to promote good health. Participants are provided with an opportunity to donate toward the cost of the meal, but no one (aged 60 or older) will be denied a meal regardless of their ability to donate. Informal caregivers may be able to participate in the program on a donation basis. Please contact Missy Murley at 715.635.4467 for more information.
New programming will start the week of June 14.
Megan Tuttle, senior activities facilitator, will work with participants to develop new social enrichment opportunities, for the mental health and physical wellbeing of older adults throughout Washburn County. Minong Senior Center Mondays, Birchwood Senior Center Tuesdays, Spooner Senior Center Wednesdays, and Shell Lake Senior Center Thursdays. For those unable or not ready to participate in person, we will offer new virtual options and supply equipment needed for Washburn County residents 60-plus.
In addition, we will be hosting exciting off-site social events. Our first will be a Senior Social Concert Series, which will take place on beautiful Shell Lake. Dinner will be served out of the Shell Lake Community Center. The meal is open to adults age 60-plus and their caregivers, with a suggested donation of $6 for those 60-plus and a charge of $12 for those under 60:
> Wednesday, July 21:
4:30 to 5:30 p.m. – Senior Social Meal served out of Shell Lake Community Center.
5:30 to 7:30 p.m. – The Blue Water Big Band from Duluth, a group of 12 musicians playing ‘30’s through ‘60’s genre, Glenn Miller, Duke Ellington, ‘50’s crossover rock, Latin, waltzes, swing, and ballads.
> Wednesday, Aug. 18:
4:30 to 5:30 p.m. – Senior Social Meal served out of Shell Lake Community Center.
5:30 to 7:30 p.m. - The SongSmiths have been singing together for nearly 40 years. Dawn and Gary Smith bring a melodic acoustic touch and sweet harmonies to songs you (mostly) know by heart … although there may be a few destined to become new favorites.
> Tuesday, Sept. 14:
4:30 to 5:30 p.m. – Senior Social Meal served out of Shell Lake Community Center.
5:30 to 7:30 p.m. – 2nd Time Around Band is well known locally, performing music from the golden era of rock & roll. Timeless, absolutely timeless!
Questions
If you have any questions, please contact us directly at 715.635.4460. Like our new Facebook page, Washburn County Unit on Aging at facebook.com/AgeWellLiveWellWashburnCounty, for the most up-to-date information and activities going on in Washburn County to Age Well & Live Well!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.