SHELL LAKE– Tanner W. Boettcher, 22, of Eau Claire, has been charged in Washburn County Circuit Court with party to first-degree reckless injury in an accidental shooting during deer season last November.
The shooting occurred on November 24 in the town of Minong when his hunting partner, a 14-year-old, shot at what he thought was a deer and accidentally struck Brian P. Schiller.
Boettcher also is charged with being a party to obstructing an officer and party to failing as a hunter to render aid and to report the shooting.
An initial hearing is set for Monday, June 15.
The following is according to the criminal complaint which was filed in April.
The incident happened by a county forest clear-cut area near Sleepy Eye Fire Lane where some 4- to 7-foot pines grew. About an inch of snow covered the ground, and blood stained the snow where Schiller was found on the ground after he was shot and called 911.
An ambulance took Schiller to the Minong Town Hall, and he was flown to Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
Washburn County deputies and Department of Natural Resources wardens searched the area and found footprints on a mound of earth nearly 200 yards from Schiller.
In the search for anyone who might have been in the area at the time, among those interviewed were two who were hunting together, Boettcher and a 14-year-old. They told officers they had heard about a hunting incident on a police scanner. When they and officers went to the mound where the two hunters had been earlier and where the footprints were found, Boettcher said they had not fired shots and did not see any deer or other hunters. He said he had heard 11 shots at 11:20 a.m. in the vicinity and southwest from a small-caliber rifle, and they left afterwards.
At the time he spoke with officers, Boettcher had a .270 bolt-action rifle “slung over his right shoulder” that he said had last been fired about a week prior at a rifle range. Boettcher said he heard a series of eight or nine shots about the time of the incident, which was confirmed by other witnesses and by Schiller.
“Because this scenario did not make sense,” the complaint said, officers had Boettcher retrace his steps. Other officers continued their search of the area, and one officer discovered a double set of footprints that he followed 120 yards to “very close” to where Schiller had lain. The tread matched Boettcher's.
No conclusive bullet path was confirmed at the time.
Interview with teen
The teen told officers in a separate interview that he and Boettcher had gone hunting at about 10:30 a.m. and were near the clear-cut field when they heard 11 to 15 shots that sounded like close pistol shots at 11:20 a.m. The teen said the number of shots made him nervous, especially in light of the family's recent discussion of the “Chai Vang shooting” where he killed hunters in Sawyer County in 2004.
The teen said they heard police sirens as they left the woods, and they had not fired any shots and did not see any other hunters.
Interview with Schiller
It was not until that evening that Schiller was able to be interviewed at the hospital. He said he had been in an elevated deer stand about 85 feet from where he was found, and he put his blaze orange hat on the sitting platform to mark his spot as he left to walk to a nearby cabin.
The bullet that struck him entered near his armpit, leaving behind a 1-inch exit wound, three broken ribs, a deflated lung, and shrapnel near his heart.
He told an officer that he had seen two people – one taller and the other short – across the clear cut, and he had turned to face them when he was hit, and he was “very sure” the shot had come from one of the two. He said he heard five more shots but was unsure where they came from since he had fallen and was on the phone with the 911 dispatcher.
He said he yelled for help but no one came.
Teen interviewed again
The teen reaffirmed he had not shot his rifle but then changed his statement and admitted he had fired the shot.
He said he and Boettcher were hunting when he saw what he thought was deer jump and fired at it through the brush. They walked to where they thought it was, believing it “definitely” was a deer. No evidence of a deer being shot was found.
The teen said a feeling of shock came over him, and Boettcher, who was 10 yards ahead of him, said he did not see anyone. They heard sirens, and the teen said it was not until he heard through a phone app scanner that he knew he had shot someone. The teen said Boettcher wanted to “cover it up,” and the teen did not want to get into trouble either. The teen had retrieved the spent casing, and it, the rifle, and ammunition were seized as evidence.
The teen demonstrated to officers where he was when he took the shot, which was approximately 179 yards away from Schiller. They walked the path the teen and Boettcher took toward Schiller and where they stopped about 36 yards away, where they could hear Schiller calling for help. The teen said they were scared and left the area.
Boettcher reinterviewed
When Boettcher was reinterviewed after he had returned home to Eau Claire, he admitted that the teen had shot at a deer but they found no evidence of it when they tried to find the animal. They went back to retrieve the casing because they “don’t like to leave brass in the woods.”
In about 10 minutes they heard sirens, and Boettcher through maybe the teen had hit someone.
In a subsequent interview, Boettcher confessed that the teen had fired his Browning .243 rifle and struck Schiller. He said they walked in the direction of the shot and heard Schiller calling for help but, knowing the teen had hit him, they “panicked” and immediately left.
