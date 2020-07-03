TOWN OF OSCEOLA–Two people were killed and another seriously injured in a crash in the town of Osceola on Thursday night, July 2.
On Thursday July 2nd 2020 at 2331hours,
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center began receiving calls at 11:30 p.m. about a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 35 north of 90th Avenue.
Deputies found two GMC pickup trucks had hit nearly head on. A lone male was in one of the pickups and was moving around, and a male and female were in the other, both unconscious. All three appeared to have sustained substantial injuries.
Ambulance and first responder and fire units were called to the scene, along with air ambulances.
The lone driver was extricated from his vehicle and transported initially to the Osceola Medical Center and was later taken to Regions Hospital by air ambulance. The driver and passenger of the other vehicle succumbed to their injuries and passed away while still on scene.
The sheriff's department said it appears that lone-occupant truck was traveling south on Hwy. 35 while the other truck was traveling north. The vehicles met near the center of the roadway, with the impact area of damage starting in the northbound travel lane. After the collision, both vehicles traveled into the southbound travel lane.
The truck with the two occupants rolled onto its driver’s side and came to rest facing south, along the west roadway edge. The southbound vehicle rotated, staying on its wheels, and came to rest near the center of the road, facing north.
At this time this crash is still being investigated by the sheriff’s office.
"We would like to thank the Allied Fire and First Responders, the St Croix Fire Department, the Osceola Fire Department, the St. Croix Falls Fire Department, the St Croix Falls and Osceola Police Departments, the Life Link air ambulance service, and the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office," the sheriff's department said.
The names of the individuals have not been released yet.
