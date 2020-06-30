Fatality, police lights, crash, road, fatal

TOWN OF GORDON– Jon Winjum, 62, of Gordon died in a motorcycle accident on Saturday, June 27.

Squads and medical personnel were dispatched at 9:30 p.m. to a possible injury crash on Cty. Hwy. Y near Jackacki Road in the town of Gordon. The person who reported it said they found a crashed motorcycle off the road but could not find anyone around.

First-responders arrived and located the three-wheeled trike motorcycle about 300 feet off the pavement in waist-high brush. They found Winjum about 50 feet away.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said Winjum had been northbound on Hwy. Y and failed to negotiate the curve near the Jackacki Road and left the pavement. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The sheriff's department is investigating the crash.

