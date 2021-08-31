TOWN OF BIRCHWOOD – Ryan B. Oja, 44, of Sarona died in a crash on Wednesday evening, Aug. 25.
The Washburn County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one-vehicle crash at 8:11 p.m. on Cty. Hwy. D near Berry Road, and when an officer arrived six minutes later, he found Oja lying near the car.
The deputy attempted livesaving measures, the sheriff’s office said, but Oja had died from his injuries.
According to the accident report, Oja was traveling west on Hwy. D at dusk when he crossed the center line on a curve and was driving on the oncoming lane’s gravel shoulder. He over-corrected, and the car slid sideways out of control, crossing both lanes and slipping into the ditch, where it rolled.
Oja, who was not listed as wearing a seatbelt, was ejected beyond the front of the car, and the car landed on its passenger side.
The report noted exceeding the speed limit or driving too fast for conditions may have been factors in the crash, along with “suspected alcohol use.”
The Birchwood Fire Department, Birchwood Ambulance Service, Life Link helicopter, and the Washburn County Coroner’s Office assisted at the scene.
