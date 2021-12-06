An accident took the life of a driver in the town of Farmington, Polk County, on Sunday afternoon.
The driver, whose name has not been released yet, was traveling north on 220th Street from 10th Avenue and was heading up a slight incline when control was lost as the driver attempted to accelerate to go up the hill, the sheriff's department said.
The pickup slid sideways and crossed the center line. It rotated as it hit the ditch and then rolled over at least twice before coming to rest approximately 150 feet from the road, severely damaging the driver's side roof.
Despite extensive lifesaving efforts, the driver's life could not be saved, the sheriff's department said, noting that the driver had been wearing a seat belt.
The Osceola Police Department, Allied Fire and First Responders, New Richmond EMS, Life Link air Ambulance Service, and the Polk County Medical Examiner's Office assisted at the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.