CHETEK– Jonathon Lee, 29, of Chetek died from a car accident on Wednesday, Dec 16.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a call at 4:11 a.m. of a one-vehicle rollover on 20th Street west of Chetek. Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with the Chetek Ambulance, Dallas Fire and Life Link Helicopter all responded to the scene.
The initial investigation showed a 2002 Honda Acura was traveling north on 20th Street when control was lost and the car rolled several times. Lee was ejected and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s department and the Barron County Medical Examiner’s Office.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family," said Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
