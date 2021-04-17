MADISON– Traveler confidence is growing as COVID-19 vaccinations become more readily available. A new AAA survey reveals that nearly half of Wisconsinites (46%) are comfortable taking a trip. That’s a 6% increase compared to a previous January survey.
Wisconsinites cite the vaccine and increased safety measures, as reasons they feel comfortable traveling now. More than a quarter (27%) say they have received the vaccine. Even more (45%) base their confidence on masks and sanitization.
“After a full year in a global pandemic, there is so much pent-up demand for travel that our AAA travel agents are seeing tremendous enthusiasm from Wisconsinites who are eager to plan a trip,” said Nick Jarmusz, director of public affairs for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “While many want to wait until the summer, some have already received their vaccine and are motivated to travel now.”
According to the survey:
> 62% of Wisconsinites expect to travel in 2021
> 26% of travelers will take their next 3-day trip before June
> 72% of Wisconsinites say they would be traveling more if there was not a pandemic
> 50% of Wisconsinites say they will feel more comfortable traveling when they are fully vaccinated
Transportation, lodging
Wisconsinites appear to be more willing to fly and stay in a hotel or resort. According to the survey:
> 63% of Wisconsinites are comfortable staying in a hotel/resort.
> 40% are comfortable taking a flight.
Most popular vacations
> Beach destinations (27%)
> City/major metro destinations (26%)
> National/state parks (23%)
“Spring and summertime travelers seem to value outdoor destinations like beaches and state parks now more than ever,” Jarmusz continued. “Trips like these allow people to satisfy their thirst for travel, while also remaining socially distant in an open air environment.”
Travel insurance
A growing number of Wisconsinites will also consider buying travel insurance, due to the uncertainty caused by the pandemic.
More than two in five residents (44%) report being more likely to purchase travel insurance now than before the pandemic began.
Since the pandemic, many travel insurance providers have adjusted their policies to provide protection for travelers who become ill with COVID-19 either before or during their trip. Because coverages can vary by policy, AAA Travel Advisors can help travelers choose the right policy that best protects their finances and health before and during their trip.
Get advice
Travel agents are more important than ever during a pandemic. As more people are booking travel again, popular destinations are filling up.
Travel advisors serve as your advocate to help you assess options and navigate new safety protocols before, during and after a trip, and can answer questions related to:
> Travel insurance options.
> What destinations and attractions are open both domestically and internationally.
> Which operators still have options available in popular destinations.
> Destination-specific testing and quarantine requirements.
> What to do if you need to make last-minute changes to a trip.
