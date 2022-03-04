MADISON — AAA is providing fuel-saving tips as it appears the pain at the pump is about to intensify.

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine caused oil prices to surge above $110 a barrel for the first time in a decade. Oil is now $19 per barrel more than the Friday, Feb. 25 settlement. An increase of that magnitude could signal a 40- to 50-cent jump at the pump.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments