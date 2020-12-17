Fish, ice fishing

SPOONER– AAA Sportshop will host its 15th annual Ice Fishing Funday on The Yellow River Flowage in Spooner from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

Help on hand to assist with the ice fishing.

The fish that are caught during Ice Fishing Fun Day will be cleaned and cooked right on the lake.

Tip-ups, jig poles, and jigs will be provided for any young ice fishermen who need them. Bait will be provided by Hayward Bait and Friesses Minnow Farm.

Food and refreshments for the fun event will be provided by AAA Sportshop and other local businesses.

It is appreciated that adults accompany children who are fishing on the flowage.

For more information: 715.635.3011 or AAA Sportshop Facebook page.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments