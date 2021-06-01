Memorial Day weekend marked the unofficial start of summer and unfortunately a dangerous time of year for young drivers. Nationwide, more than 30% of deaths involving teen drivers occur during what is called the “100 Deadliest Days," a period that runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
“Now that the CDC [Centers for Disease Control] has lifted many pandemic restrictions, young adults are eager to reconnect with friends, which means young inexperienced drivers will spend more time on the roads,” said Nick Jarmusz, director of public affairs for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “This increases the chances that they’re involved in a crash, and for every mile driven, new teen drivers (ages 16 to 17 years old) are three times more likely to be involved in a deadly crash compared to adults.”
Nationwide
Each year an average of 2,081 teen drivers are involved in fatal crashes; 636 of those (30%) occurred during the 100 deadliest days.
More than 7,038 people died in teen-related summertime crashes from 2010 to 2019.
That is more than seven people a day each summer compared to the rest of the year (six people a day).
Wisconsin
An average of 14 teen drivers are involved in fatal crashes during that time.
On average 44 people are killed in teen driver-related crashes every year; 15 of those occur during the 100 deadliest days.
During the past 10 summers, 155 people were killed in teen driver-related crashes.
Traffic crashes are the leading cause of death for U.S. teens ages 16 to 19. In fact, six teens are killed each day in crashes that are entirely preventable, the AAA said. Per miles driven, teen drivers are nearly three times more likely than drivers aged 20 and older to be killed in a crash. Even the best and brightest teens have increased risk of being involved in a deadly crash.
“Teens lack the experience, skills, and maturity of a seasoned driver, which contribute to an increase in the chance that there will be a deadly outcome, not just for the teen driver, but also for any passenger as well as others on the road,” Jarmusz said. “So we all have a vested interest in ensuring that teens are safe behind the wheel.”
Risky habits for teen drivers
Understanding the risks and knowing the facts will prepare both parents and their teen for the road ahead.
> Driving with passengers: Teen drivers’ crash risks multiply when they have teen passengers. Set limits and enforce them.
> Driving at night: Night driving is more dangerous due to limited visibility, fatigue, and impaired drivers on the road. That is especially a risky time for teens. Limit the time a novice driver spends behind the wheel at night.
> Not wearing a safety belt: Wearing a safety belt greatly reduces the risk of being hurt or killed in a crash. Make a rule: Everyone buckles up for every trip.
> Speeding: Speed is a leading factor in crashes for teens and adults. Teens need to follow posted speed limit, and parents should set a good example and strong rules.
> Distracted driving: Teen passengers are the biggest distraction to teen drivers, but cell phones come in second. Many teens admit to interacting with their phone and in-car infotainment systems while behind the wheel despite clear dangers. Make a family rule covering those and other distractions that everyone abides by.
> Drowsy driving: Teens have a hard time getting enough sleep and often struggle with drowsiness. Drowsy driving is as dangerous as drunk driving, and teens have the highest risk. Ensure everyone who is behind the wheel has gotten enough sleep.
> Impaired driving: Driving impaired from alcohol and other drugs puts everyone at risk. Enforce strict zero tolerance rules with the teen and be a good role model.
AAA advice for parents
> Talk with teens early and often about abstaining from dangerous behavior behind the wheel, such as speeding, impairment, and distracted driving.
> Teach by example and minimize risky behavior when you drive.
> Establish a parent-teen driving agreement that sets family rules for teen drivers.
> Conduct at least 50 hours of supervised practice driving with the teen.
> Enroll the teen in both online and in-person driving courses. (AAA has an online course.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.