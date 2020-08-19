A'frac'tion of what it was: sand mining grinds to a halt

Frac sand mining and processing in Barron County may soon be a distant memory. Barron County Economic Development executive director Dave Armstrong told the Barron County Board of Supervisors this week that the outlook is poor for continued operations.
He said the decimating of the frac sand industry may be partly due to the pandemic but mostly due to the capping off of 85% to 90% of oil rigs in North America, with just 294 or 10% still operating compared to 1,074 operating a year ago.
Armstrong said most of the rigs still open are in Texas with Texas sand selling for $25 to $30 a ton whereas Wisconsin sand is still available in great quantity but costs $50 to $55 a ton just to transport and another $10 to $12 a ton for off-loading, storage, and reloading.
The economic development director said according to Jim Walker of Superior Silica Sands, most sand companies in Barron County are shut down or shipping processed sand only. He is not aware of any mining, and some companies are dismantling their processing plants.
Armstrong added that the SSS building in Barron is for sale, another sign that the longterm outlook of the frac sand industry is not rosy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.