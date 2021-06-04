2019 Spooner Police Foot Pursuit13.jpg

SPOONER– The Spooner Police Foundation and Spooner and Hayward Physical Therapy & Wellness will host the sixth annual Foot Pursuit on Sunday, June 6, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Everyone is invited to run and walk with the Spooner Police officers and K-9 Bleu. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m., with a shotgun start at noon for the untimed event.

All ages are welcome to the 5K walk/run, which will originate at Spooner Physical Therapy and Wellness, 314 Service Rd. in Spooner.

Raffles include a Henry Golden Boy .22 rifle, and many more items.

For tickets: tempotickets.com/2021footpursuit.

