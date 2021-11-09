Little did Robert Kraus know after he purchased his $1 Megabucks ticket for the Saturday, October 23 drawing, he would get a multimillion-dollar bang for his buck. Friday, November 5 Kraus went to the Wisconsin Lottery offices in Madison to claim his winning Megabucks jackpot ticket, worth $5.2 million annuity or $4 million in cash.
It is the largest Wisconsin Lottery prize won in 2021 so far.
Purchased at the Kwik Trip #650, 1601 Landmark Dr., Cottage Grove, the winning ticket numbers were 7-18-27-38-41-43. Kraus's win came after 75 drawings.
Kwik Trip Store Leader, Mark Wynne, stated, "We're so excited. We hope he enjoys this life-changing experience."
"Congratulations to Robert and Kwik Trip!" said Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin. "This is a Mega-size gift just in time for the holidays."
Two other Megabucks jackpot-winning tickets have been sold in 2021 including January 6, ($1,000,000) at the Wisco 71, 7110 W. Lisbon Ave., Milwaukee and February 3, ($1,000,000) at the Minit Mart LLC, 2235 North Ave., Sheboygan.
Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a two percent Retailer Performance Program Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000. For selling the winning ticket, Kwik Trip received $100,000.
The odds of winning the Megabucks jackpot are 1 in 6,991,908. The Wisconsin-only lotto game has drawings on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday to be included in that day's drawing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.