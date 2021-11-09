Mega Bucks

Little did Robert Kraus know after he purchased his $1 Megabucks ticket for the Saturday, October 23 drawing, he would get a multimillion-dollar bang for his buck. Friday, November 5 Kraus went to the Wisconsin Lottery offices in Madison to claim his winning Megabucks jackpot ticket, worth $5.2 million annuity or $4 million in cash.

It is the largest Wisconsin Lottery prize won in 2021 so far.

Purchased at the Kwik Trip #650, 1601 Landmark Dr., Cottage Grove, the winning ticket numbers were 7-18-27-38-41-43. Kraus's win came after 75 drawings.

Kwik Trip Store Leader, Mark Wynne, stated, "We're so excited. We hope he enjoys this life-changing experience."

"Congratulations to Robert and Kwik Trip!" said Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin. "This is a Mega-size gift just in time for the holidays."

Two other Megabucks jackpot-winning tickets have been sold in 2021 including January 6, ($1,000,000) at the Wisco 71, 7110 W. Lisbon Ave., Milwaukee and February 3, ($1,000,000) at the Minit Mart LLC, 2235 North Ave., Sheboygan.

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a two percent Retailer Performance Program Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000. For selling the winning ticket, Kwik Trip received $100,000.

The odds of winning the Megabucks jackpot are 1 in 6,991,908. The Wisconsin-only lotto game has drawings on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday to be included in that day's drawing.

