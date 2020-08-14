Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN DULUTH HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... NORTHWESTERN SAWYER COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN WISCONSIN... NORTHERN WASHBURN COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN WISCONSIN... * UNTIL 1230 AM CDT. * AT 930 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. MINOR FLOODING IS ONGOING OR EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY IN THE ADVISORY AREA. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... SPOONER, TREGO, MINONG, SPRINGBROOK, LAMPSON, EARL, STANBERRY, TOTAGATIC FLOWAGE AND NELSON LAKE. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF 0.5 TO 1.5 INCHES IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. &&