Four-wheeler Dustin Pollack, 33, of Lansing, Michigan, was seriously injured when he failed to negotiate a curve on 9 ½ Street north of Prairie Farm, went off the road, struck a tree, and was ejected off the 4-wheel on Saturday afternoon.
Pollack was flown to a hospital in Eau Claire with serious injuries. The crash is being investigated by the Department of Natural Resources.
The sheriff’s department was assisted by the Mayo Ambulance, Almena Fire Department, Life Link Helicopter, and Department of Natural Resources.
