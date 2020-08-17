ATV crash

An ATV lies in the ditch along 9 1⁄2 Street. A 33-year-old man was injured after missing a curve and being thrown from the machine on Saturday, Aug. 15.

 Barron County Sheriff's Department photo

Four-wheeler Dustin Pollack, 33, of Lansing, Michigan, was seriously injured when he failed to negotiate a curve on 9 ½ Street north of Prairie Farm, went off the road, struck a tree, and was ejected off the 4-wheel on Saturday afternoon.

Pollack was flown to a hospital in Eau Claire with serious injuries. The crash is being investigated by the Department of Natural Resources.

The sheriff’s department was assisted by the Mayo Ambulance, Almena Fire Department, Life Link Helicopter, and Department of Natural Resources.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments