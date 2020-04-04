SPOONER– Spooner Area School District has put a $16 million referendum before voters on Tuesday, April 7.
The referendum reads: “Shall the Spooner Area School District, Washburn and Burnett Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $16,000,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school improvement project consisting of District-wide infrastructure, safety, security and ADA improvements: academic and cafetorium additions at Spooner Elementary School; demolition of the small Middle School gymnasium; and acquisition of related furnishings, fixtures and equipment?”
If passed, district residents likely would not see much, if any, hike in their taxes to cover the cost, based on the data presented at the meeting.
Until the debt for the construction of the high school is retired in 2027, the yearly payments for the referendum projects would be interest only.
Following are some of the projects that the referendum will encompass. More information on the referendum is at spooner.k12.wi.us.
Elementary School projects
> Add four additional classrooms to house the 4K program.
> Construct a dedicated cafetorium with an academic/performance space.
> Replace doors original to building.
> Seal and crack fill parking lots.
> Update 20-year-old network wiring.
> Resurface gym floor.
> Replace aging and inefficient windowsInstall an AC/dehumidification system to prevent environmental issues.
> Add parking lot lights and update any remaining wall packs.
> Construct a secure entrance and renovate the existing office space.
> Replace aging playground equipment and address drainage issues.
> Renovate library space and provide an updated layout and furniture.
> Install new ADA (American with Disabilities Act)-compliant bleachers in the gym.
Middle School projects
> Replace the roof over Antholz gym and two other sections.
> Demolish existing small gym due to structural issues.
> Replace Antholz gym bleachers, flooring, scoreboard, update locker room. showers, remove tile, and repaint block walls.
> Update plumbing fixtures in restrooms.
> Seal and crack fill parking lots and remove the drive by Antholz for safety reasons.
> Replace exterior doors due to age and salt exposure.
> Replace classroom flooring and abate asbestos.
> Replace and convert four roof condensing units.
> Update lighting fixtures to LED.
> Paint several areas of the building.
> Repair deteriorating steps and sidewalks.
> Update air handling units above Antholz gym.
> Reapply caulking at expansion joints to prevent water from entering the building envelope.
> Invest in new kitchen equipment and better ventilation.
> Replace aging and inefficient windows.
> Renovate library space and provide an updated layout and furniture.
> Invest in additional network wiring.
> Update exterior digital signage.
> Add additional exterior surveillance cameras.
> Add a secure entrance and reconfigure parking lot for safety.
High School projects
> Install a door/window to buzz into the office from the vestibule area.
> Update energy recovery unit fans.
> Replace existing fixtures with LED emergency lights.
> Update the head end system with controls to open protocol.
> Update the audio and scoreboard in the gym.
> Convert exterior lighting to LED.
> Add cameras to the north parking lot.
> Install a generator.
> Seal and crack fill parking lots.
> Update the boiler room and geothermal pumps.
> Replace motors in gym that drive the basketball backboards, divider screen, and presentation screen.
> Replace existing non-condensing boilers with high-efficiency boilers.
> Upgrade audio and video projection in the choir room.
> Update domestic and kitchen water heaters.
> Upgrade the audio and video projection in the commons area.
> Update the scoreboard, digital signage, wireless upgrades, press box connectivity, and surveillance cameras at the athletic field.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE SPOONER ADVOCATE: https://apg-wi-dot-com.bloxcms.com/site/forms/subscription_services/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.