A lucky Wisconsin Lottery winner, Adrian Tongson of Racine, claimed his $120 Million ($95.4 Million cash) Mega Millions jackpot on November 10. Kwik Trip #134 in Mount Pleasant sold the winning ticket for the September 15 drawing.
Tongson is a regular Mega Millions player.
"Regardless of how much you spend, it only takes one ticket to win. That's what won it for me," he said.
Tongson, who did not realize he won the jackpot until checking his ticket weeks after the drawing, quit his job and is making plans for his winnings.
The win is Wisconsin’s first Mega Millions jackpot since Wisconsin debuted the game on January 31, 2010. Wisconsin has still had big Mega Millions winners though, with 64 $1 Million winning tickets purchased in the state since 2010.
“I’m simply thrilled for Adrian! As a loyal Lottery player, he certainly is a perfect first Mega Millions jackpot winner for our state,” said Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin. “Congratulations go to our retail partner Kwik Trip for selling the lucky ticket!”
The Mega Millions jackpot win is Mount Pleasant Kwik Trip's #134's first big Lottery win. Since 2017, Kwik Trips throughout the state have sold nine winning Lottery tickets worth $1 million or more.
“We are proud to be a Wisconsin Lottery partner and excited for our customer who purchased this lucky ticket. Kwik Trip will receive $100,000 for selling the ticket so we are delighted for our coworkers who share in our profits,” said John McHugh, Kwik Trip director of public relations.
State taxes collected on prizes $2,000 and up are 7.65% of the winning ticket.
"For a big win like this, there is an extra win for Wisconsin taxpayers," said Wisconsin Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca. "The state tax collected on the winning Mega Millions ticket totals about $7.3 Million, so taxpayers are winning too."
Tongson's ticket had the winning numbers of 25, 28, 38, 59, 62 and the Mega Ball number 22.
Choosing the cash option of approximately $95.4 Million, Tongson took home about $65.2 Million after federal and state taxes.
Mega Millions tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Mega Millions drawings are Tuesday and Friday at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday to be included in that day’s drawing.
The overall odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.
