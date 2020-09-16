MADISON–A lucky winner hit a mega jackpot in Mount Pleasant!
A winning Mega Millions ticket for an estimated $119 Million ($94.6 Million cash) was sold by Kwik Trip #134 on 4924 Spring St. in Mount Pleasant for the September 15 drawing. Kwik Trip will receive a $100,000 incentive for selling the ticket.
The winning numbers are: 25, 28, 38, 59, 62 and the Mega Ball number 22.
The overall odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.
The win is Wisconsin’s first Mega Millions jackpot since Wisconsin debuted the game January 31, 2010. It is the fifth Mega Millions jackpot won this year. Arizona had a $414 million prize on June 9. Two jackpots have been won in New Jersey, $202 million on February 11 and $123 million on July 24, and a $22 million prize was won in California on July 31.
“We are so excited to celebrate our first Mega Millions jackpot winner in the state of Wisconsin,” exclaimed Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin. “We very much look forward to meeting the winning ticket-holder. Also, a big congratulations to Kwik Trip for selling this lucky ticket!”
In-person redemption is currently available only at the Madison office with an appointment. Visit wilottery.com/winners/ claim-prize for details. The winner should sign the back of their winning ticket immediately.
Mega Millions tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Mega Millions drawings are Tuesday and Friday at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday to be included in that day’s drawing.
