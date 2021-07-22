SPOONER– From the laughter of small children as they ride the merry-go-round to the intoxicating smell of fresh mini donuts … the bellow of cows in the barns … the crowing of roosters in their pens … the ear-to-ear smiles of 4-H children as they hold the blue ribbons they earned for their projects … the fireworks exploding overhead in the black Northern Wisconsin sky … no doubt, none at all – the Washburn County Fair is back!
Since your great-great-grandparents were toddlers, the coming of the fair has been cause for celebration in Spooner. Since 1912, when the first county fair took place, the fair has become a Washburn County tradition.
Centered around farmers in the early days, 109 years later farming is still important, and 4-Hers have also become a huge part of the weekend.
Opening Thursday
The 109th edition of the fair kicks off Thursday, July 22, and runs through Sunday.
Thursday will see the majority of the entries brought in, from livestock to flowers to a wide assortment of 4-H and open-class projects. The carnival opens at 5 p.m., and Gymkhana Horse Show takes place in the Rodeo Arena at 6 p.m. Live music is at 7 p.m., and the Kiddie Tractor Pull at 7:30 p.m.
Friday salutes veterans
Friday is a day for those who served their country, as veterans will enjoy free admission all day – the Veterans Program takes place at 4:30 pm. The Midwestern Farmers Horse Pull is at 6 p.m., and live entertainment is at 7 p.m.
Bid on livestock Saturday
Saturday, July 24, is a big day at the Washburn County Fairgrounds, and it gets started early with a Pancake Breakfast from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Also at 8 a.m. is a Horse & Pony Pleasure Show. The carnival opens at noon.
Enjoy George of the Juggle from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. The 4 p.m. afternoon show features Nick’s Barnyard Adventures.
Starting at 7 p.m. will be the hugely popular Livestock Show & Sale Auction, as 4-H and FFA members sell the livestock they have raised for the past year, from beef to pigs, sheep and chickens.
Live entertainment will send music into the air as 2nd Time Around performs from 6 to 10 p.m. Then at 10:15 p.m., get ready for the huge fireworks display. The big show has become a favorite part of the annual Washburn County Fair each summer.
Sunday wraps up the fair
At 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 25, Whips & Wheels Driving Competition will be held in the Rodeo Arena.
At 11 a.m., have fun at the annual VEGGIE 500 Race near the 4-H Food Stand.
The carnival will open for the final day at noon.
At 1 p.m. will be Wheelbarrow Garden judging. And at 1:30 p.m., local singers, dancers, comedians, musicians, and folks of many talents will take the stage for the annual Talent Show.
At 4 p.m., the 109th Washburn County Fair will wrap up for another season.
So get ready to explore the livestock barns and ride the Tilt-A-Whirl. Enjoy the shows and admire the hard work of fair entrants. The 2021 Washburn County Fair is opening!
