SPOONER – A $1 million winning ticket was sold at the Spooner Marathon, 730 S. River St. (near Schmitz's Economart) in Spooner for the Monday, Jan. 17, Powerball drawing.
The million-dollar ticket matched 5/5 numbers but missed the Powerball (22). The winning numbers were 9-24-35-46-65. The ticket is the first Wisconsin million-dollar winning ticket sold for a Monday drawing since Powerball added Monday drawings on August 23.
"I hope the winner is someone who really needs it. Lottery tickets are popular in our store," said Spooner Marathon Store Manager Tiffany Nutt. "We sell a lot of scratch games, but we sell quite a bit of Powerball too."
Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a 2% incentive. For selling the $1 million Powerball ticket, Spooner Marathon will receive $20,000.
Early into 2022, Powerball has produced some big wins in WINsconsin. In addition to the $632.6 million split Powerball jackpot winning tickets sold in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Sacramento, California, for the January 5 draw, a $50,000 Powerball winning ticket was sold at the Daniels Express, 681 Kenosha St. in Walworth. On January 10, another $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Pick n' Save, 2820 S. Green Bay Rd., in Racine.
Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Powerball drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday to be included in that day’s drawing.
