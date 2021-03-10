MINONG– NorthLakes Community Clinic, a 501(c)(3) Community Health Center, said it is grateful for the support of the community with its Reach Out and Read Program.
“We fundraised over $1,500 which will buy many books for kids of all ages,” said Greta Scaffidi, NorthLakes lab technician and Reach Out and Read fundraiser lead. “Also, we are starting discussions with the Minong and Northwood School libraries on best practices to encourage our families and kids of all ages to read.”
Books and reading aloud are a child’s earliest exposure to language, learning, culture, art, and the world around them. It is the hope that the communities’ children enter kindergarten with larger vocabularies and stronger language skills.
During the preschool years, children served by childhood literary programs score three to six months ahead of families who do not read together.
Those early foundational language skills help start children on a path of success when they enter school.
“During these winter months and pandemic, please consider reading with your children and safely visiting the library and supporting local bookstores,” NorthLakes said. “It’s good for your family and good for the community.”
Anyone who is interested in learning more about the program or making a donation can contact Madelaine Rekemeyer, 651.792.5534. Donations also are accepted at nlccwi.org/donate.
