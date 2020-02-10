E. Joseph "Joe" Rounce, 87, of Shell Lake died on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Indianhead Medical Center.
He was born March 19, 1932, in Cumberland to Everett and Pasqual (Alfonse) Rounce and graduated from Shell Lake High School. He attended the University of Minnesota on a football scholarship, then the University of Miami before graduating from UW-Superior where he would later earn his Master's Degree in Education and Counseling.
He was married in Miami on April 2, 1955, to Nan Allen, and they moved to Shawano where Joe taught science and served as head football coach. In 1983, Joe began his tenure at Shell Lake Schools where he taught seventh- through ninth-grade science and served as assistant coach of the Shell Lake football team. He retired from full-time teaching in 1995 but substitute taught from 1995 until very recently at Shell Lake and Siren.
He is survived by his daughter, Becky McQuade of Shell Lake; grandsons, Jared (Patty Romero) McQuade of Grantsburg and Jacob (Alexandra Schiefelbein) McQuade of St. Francis, Minnesota; great-granddaughter, Penelope McQuade; his sister, Kak (the late Darrell "Tip") Reinhart of Shell Lake; and other relatives and friends.
His beloved wife, Nan, recently passed away on January 21, 2020. He was also preceded in death by his son, Paul, his parents, and his brother-in-law, Darrel.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Shell Lake with Father Phil Juza officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, at Skinner Funeral Home in Shell Lake and for one hour prior to the Mass on Saturday at the church. There will be a time for sharing stories and a brief prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Skinner Funeral Home of Shell Lake is serving the family.
