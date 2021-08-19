Todd York, 50, imprisoned since September 1989 for shooting and killing his parents, Bill and Wanda York of the town of Evergreen, when he was 17, has been paroled.
He was released on August 10 after having served 32 1/2 years for two charges of first-degree homicide, two counts of forgery, and one of escape.
He is now living in Illinois with an uncle.
York’s Parole Action Summary said the Parole Commission approved his release because it “would not involve an unreasonable risk to the public,” his institutional conduct and program participation were satisfactory, and he has “served sufficient time for punishment.”
York shot his parents on Thursday, September 8, 1988, after an argument, left them in the kitchen where they were shot, stole their checks and money, and proceeded to travel, party, and use drugs through the weekend until his arrest on Monday morning.
He even joked to a friend at one point that his parents probably were “laying around the house.”
An uncle posted $100,000 bond for York, but he violated bond conditions by returning to Spooner and was again jailed.
In May of 1989, he and a fellow inmate escaped from jail by sawing through a window.
“You were arrested within 48 hours, still in your jail uniform,” the Parole Commission said in its summary.
York had no other criminal history at the time.
“You have taken responsibility for your actions and expressed remorse,” the commission said.
Initially sent to maximum custody, York earned a reduction to medium in 2003 and minimum in June 2020. While in prison, his conduct was good, with five minor and one major conduct incidences, a battery in 1996, the commission said. He had no conduct issues since 2012.
York completed a variety of programs while in prison, including some that are redacted for privacy in the commission’s summary.
The commission noted that York has a “large support network and several opportunities for possible employment.” Family and friends have submitted letters of support and some victims have supported his release, while other victims and law enforcement objected.
“Based upon the review of the parole criteria, an argument can be made that you have diminished your risk by having positive adjustment and completing all of your essential programs,” the commission said. “Your risk is further diminished by having an approved residence and a positive support network. Having served a significant portion of your overall sentence, it is the opinion of the Commission that release at this time would not depreciate the severity of your offending behaviors and your release does not pose an unreasonable risk to the community.”
Commission Chairperson John Tate II accepted the commission’s recommendation to grant parole, saying: “Mr. York, the crimes of which you were convicted are serious offense[s], resulting [in] the loss of lived [sic] and trauma to your victim’s loved one, specifically your very own family, and the effects likely remain with them to this day. It is this Chair’s sincere hope and expectation for you that, as you return to the community for effectively the first time in your adult life, you live the remainder [of] your life in honor of those whose lives you have impacted.”
Tate noted that York has spent nearly two-thirds of his life in prison.
“You have demonstrated sufficient efforts for rehabilitation and earned your return to community,” he concluded.
Homicides
According to the recounting in court during his sentencing in 1989, this is how the murders were committed:
York’s parents had become concerned with York’s drug use in the fall of 1986. He went to chemical dependency treatment, but he began to use drugs again later.
Six weeks before the murders, York was picked up at a juvenile party and scuffled with the police. He said he did not care whether he lived or died, or if his parents lived or died. Authorities took that as a suicide threat, rather than a murder threat, and transferred him to Luther Hospital in Eau Claire. He returned to drug treatment, and arrived back home the Monday before the murders (which occurred on Thursday).
On Tuesday, he did not go to work with his father, a general contractor, saying it was his first day back.
On Wednesday, they argued about his drug treatment. By Thursday his parents suspected he was again using drugs.
On Thursday, York went to work with his father. They needed certain materials at their construction job, and Todd was sent to Spooner lumber yards to get them. Todd returned without the materials, and his father became upset. They argued.
At home York’s girlfriend called and wanted to go out for the evening. His mother forbade him to go, yet he told his girlfriend he would meet her that night. His mother was also upset about a previous late-night phone call from her.
At home York argued with his parents. He said he did not wish to discuss his drug treatment or his drug use. His father insisted that he sit down at the kitchen table and talk. York would not, and a wrestling match between them ensued. It broke up, and Todd left the kitchen and went for a walk. When he returned, the argument started again. His mother said to let it go.
York went to his father’s office and got a .30-.30 Savage deer rifle. He took it to his room and loaded it.
He started upstairs, stopping at a landing before the kitchen. He overheard his parents talking about sending him to a halfway house out of state. He went upstairs and shot his father in the head and then his mother.
Both died almost instantaneously.
York covered the windows of the kitchen with a blanket, then took his mother’s cash, credit cards, Valium, and checkbook. He took his father’s cash and then drove to Spooner to visit friends. His friends gave statements that he appeared completely normal.
He met his girlfriend, and they drove to Hayward, then to Stone Lake, looking for marijuana. At 7 a.m. the next morning, York called his co-worker at his dad’s company and told him his grandparents had died in Missouri and his parents would be away for the weekend. There would be no work that day, and perhaps not on Monday.
York wrote out a check for $300 on his parents’ account, then went to A&H and cashed it, reportedly buying marijuana and bongs for his friends. That night he attended a party.
On Sunday, he cashed two more checks for drugs. He traveled to Eau Claire, Minnesota, and Hayward, and he slept in a Pamida parking lot that night.
York told a friend he had killed his parents. They went to his home, and the youth went in but came out complaining of the smell. He went back in and saw York’s parents.
York traveled some more and went to another party.
It was on Monday at 9:36 a.m. that York was arrested after a friend of the Yorks became suspicious and police found their bodies.
York initially gave conflicting reports about what happened, saying drug dealers had killed them and another time that they were killed as part of a pact to kill other youths’ parents.
Sentencing
During his own chance to comment during sentencing, York had said: “I’m … What I’ve done is the worse thing anyone can do. I’m shameful for it. Whether my sentence be concurrent or consecutive, I’ll become a better person. I believe in time with help I can work out problems, whatever they be, drugs, alcohol, the death of my parents. To me, whatever sentence you impose will be nothing like the hell I’ve put myself through.”
After a long pause and audible crying, he said that all he could do then is “make up to myself, to God, and try to become a better person.”
He thanked the court for treating him like a person and “not someone who is just an animal.”
Initially York had pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, but less than a week before his trial was to begin he pleaded no contest.
He was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences for the murders, and his first opportunity for parole was in 2017.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.