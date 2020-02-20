Two men who severely injured two others with baseball bats and who have family in the Barron County and Eau Claire area are on the run, and the Buffalo County Sheriff's Department is asking for help in finding them.

The sheriff's department responded to the scene where the two people were beat in Durand on Tuesday morning, Feb. 18. The suspects had fled, and law enforcement believe they are Rufino Zacaris Tehuacatl, 29, and Erick Tlatemohue Tepole, 28, alias Abdiel Ferr M/U Ruiz, Kaleb Arango Ferran, and Erick Tepole.

Tehuacatl has active arrest warrants from Trempealeau County.

Police also are searching for two vehicles of interest: a gray 2006 Ford Fusion Sedan, registration ABD9664, and a 2009 maroon Dodge Ram 1500, registration number PM7352, with a cracked windshield and a tail gate held up by a rope or bungee cord. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Buffalo County Detective Mike Osmond, 608.685.4433, or, in an emergency, 911.

