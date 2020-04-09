The first two people to test positive for COVID-19 in Barron County have recovered and have been released from isolation.
"This means they no longer pose a risk of spreading the illness," said the Barron County Department of Health and Human Services. "Individuals who recover from COVID-19 still need to follow the Safer At Home orders. Staying home as much as possible and keeping 6 feet away from others."
Barron County has had five confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The State and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) set guidelines on when a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be released from isolation. In order to be released three circumstances must happen:
1) It must be at least seven days since the symptoms started.
2) They must be free of fever without using fever-reducing medications for three days (72 hours).
3) And symptoms of acute illness, such as cough or fatigue, must be improving.
"Public health closely monitors all positive cases of COVID-19 in Barron County," the department said. "We work with individuals to help limit any further spread. Public Health has the authority to take necessary measures to ensure those who test positive stay in isolation. We work with local partners to make sure the people in isolation have what they need without having to go out."
More information on release from isolation can be found on the CDC’s website.
For questions about COVID-19: 2-1-1 or text COVID-19 to 211-211.
For up-to-date information: Barron County Public Health’s Facebook page or the DHS website.
