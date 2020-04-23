Thirty-five percent of Wisconsin businesses responding to a recent statewide survey reported they will be forced to close if current conditions persist for more than three months amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The survey was conducted by Visions Northwest and the eight other regional organizations in the state along with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. and UW-Oshkosh to assess COVID-19 business recovery ability and state and federal aid effort.
It yielded nearly 2,550 responses from companies in 63 of the state’s 72 counties, covering the period April 1-10.
Results also showed 8,795 jobs were lost in the earliest days of Wisconsin’s Safer at Home order, along with losses of $126 million in income, $95 million in inventory, $26.6 million in lost wages and productivity income and nearly $404 million in other impacts.
Visions Northwest Chairman Kelly Klein believes the results of this survey reflect the concerns felt in northwest Wisconsin. "We have seen first-hand that businesses are struggling with a wide variety of issues due to the pandemic and are uncertain what the future holds.”
According to Klein, "Our regional businesses are going to need funding not only to get through, but also to help restart as we move forward."
“The conditions reported here represent companies’ efforts to adapt to changing conditions,” said Jeffrey Sachse, director of UWO’s Center for Customized Research and Services (CCRS). “These impacts are certain to rise when we revisit these companies in a month, two months, and six months’ time. The assistance that these companies require and the effects felt throughout the state’s economy are both unprecedented and continuous.”
WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes said the report “reinforces a lot of what I’m hearing when I talk with businesses and business leaders around the state."
“Small businesses are being hit especially hard by the pandemic," Hughes said. "WEDC has taken initial steps by creating the Small Business 20/20 assistance and unlocking federal disaster loans. Our Wisconsin Ready effort will provide additional guidance and resources as we begin our state’s recovery efforts.”
At the time of this first survey, the businesses — ranging from small sole-proprietorships to large firms like Kobussen Buses and UW Health — were still trying to adapt to the changes implemented in the Safer at Home order and in response to COVID-19. In addition, the results were understated as more than 40 percent of responding firms indicated not being able to report specific impacts at the time. The findings indicate greater future impacts on businesses as the worldwide health crisis persists.
Firms reported using a variety of approaches, including delaying payments and reducing inventories, as means of minimizing the impact of the crisis.
“Responding firms suggested that their greatest immediate needs are access to greater liquidity in the form of low-interest loans, grants, and access to customers," Sachse said. "This closely mimics trends reflected in the national policy debate and recent surveys reported by the Federal Reserve Board and Small Business Administration."
Firms reported seeing a sharp reduction in productivity due to a shift to working from home, with most reporting a 25% to 50% percent decrease.
The survey is the first in a series that will track the economic impact of COVID-19. Responding companies will be surveyed again during the first months of May, June, July and for the foreseeable future, with results released during the third week of each month. Companies are invited to continue to respond to the initial survey at http://uwo.sh/covid-19-econ-disruption and be added to the survey group.
In addition, CCRS has released an interactive dashboard detailing survey responses along with advice and insights from University faculty at http://uwosh.edu/ccrs/covid-19-survey.
