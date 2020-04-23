Barron County Public Health is working with local and state partners to balance the needs of the community, business owners, and the health and safety of all residents. While our community has done a great job of social distancing and flattening the curve, we still need everyone’s help to keep our communities as healthy and safe as possible.
“COVID-19 is spread from person to person, said Laura Sauve, Health Officer for Barron County. “This all started in December in just one country and within a few months it became a worldwide problem. Travel is what spread this virus globally. Although it’s not fun for anyone, this is why the travel restrictions are essential in stopping or slowing the spread of COVID-19.”
Under Wisconsin’s Emergency Order #28, Safer at Home, tourism facilities, such as campgrounds, resorts and tourist rooming houses are considered essential businesses and may choose to open. However, non-essential travel is still prohibited. The order states, “All forms of travel are prohibited, except for essential travel as defined in this order.” Recreational travel or traveling for vacationing purposes is considered non-essential. The order also states, “Individuals are strongly encouraged to remain at their primary residence or home. Travel to second homes or residences should be avoided if possible.” Travel to a second home is allowable for people whose primary residence is there part of the year.
Campgrounds, resorts and tourist rooming houses are essential because they are able to provide housing to permanently seasonal residents as well as seasonal essential workers. Recreational travel to these places is not considered essential. Barron County tourism facilities are working with Public Health to make sure they have special guidelines in place to keep everyone as safe as possible. Campgrounds in Barron County plan to open and will make case-by-case decisions about visitors. Guidance given asks that they only accept self-contained campers at this time. Self-contained means campers must have their own bathroom facilities.
“So many of our communities rely on our seasonal residents and guests and we appreciate all that they do for our county, continued Sauve. “The travel restrictions are meant to keep everyone, including our seasonal property owners safe. We look forward to them visiting when it is safe to do so.”
If you have questions about COVID-19, call 2-1-1 or text COVID-19 to 211-211. For up-to-date information, please follow Barron County Public Health’s Facebook page or check the DHS website for updates.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE SPOONER ADVOCATE: https://apg-wi-dot-com.bloxcms.com/site/forms/subscription_services/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.