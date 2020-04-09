POLK COUNTY — Polk County Health Department announced on Thursday, April 9, that the county has its first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
The individual was exposed in a work-related setting and developed symptoms shortly afterwards. The individual and family remain under self-quarantine as requested by local, state, and federal recommendations. Public Health is identifying and contacting anyone that has been in close contact with the person.
“It is important that Polk County residents do not panic but continue to follow recommendations to protect themselves, others, and slow the spread of COVID-19," said Brian Kaczmarski, Polk County health officer. “I am confident in our community’s ability to support each other at this time. Having a confirmed case reminds us of the need to follow social distancing guidelines.
The Polk County Health Department and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) responsibilities include:
> Identifying and contacting anyone who has been in close contact with a person who has COVID-19. The people are asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days from their exposure and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms. People with symptoms are tested for COVID-19.
> Performing follow-up testing for individuals who test positive to determine when a person can be released from isolation.
> Providing guidance to clinicians regarding testing.
> Preparing Wisconsin for community spread of COVID-19.
"Polk County Health Department is keeping track of this outbreak," the department said. "We are working with our local, state, and federal partners to deal quickly and effectively when people have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been around people who have been infected with the coronavirus."
The health department wants everyone to know that while the risk of getting the illness remains low, people should follow simple steps to avoid getting sick, including:
> Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water.
> Covering coughs and sneezes.
> Avoiding touching the face.
> Staying home when sick.
> Practicing social distancing.
> Avoiding large public gatherings and crowds.
“Polk County Health Department is ready to deal with the potential for additional cases. We will continue to work with DHS, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and our local partners to make sure our community remains safe and healthy,” Kaczmarski said.
"The COVID-19 pandemic is quickly evolving and many rumors exist," the health department said. "The Polk County Health Department is committed to sharing accurate information and is notified of confirmed test results."
For the latest information about COVID-19 in the US and Wisconsin: CDC website or the DHS website. For the latest information about COVID-19 in Polk County: www.polkcountyhealthdept.org or https://www.facebook.com/PolkCountyHealthDepartment/.
