The Chequamegon School District announced Thursday it will discontinue almost all of its fall sports activities.
District Administrator Mark Weddig informed parents in an email that due to the regional increase in active COVID-19 cases, all open gyms, practices, and weight training activities are suspended with the sole exception of high school cross-country.
Weddig said the cross-country teams will reduce the number of runners on the boys’ and girls’ rosters to eight for the remainder of the season.
Canceled programs include middle school cross-country, middle school football, middle school girls basketball, high school volleyball, high school football, “and any other open gym activities including boys basketball or wrestling,” Weddig wrote.
“The four counties that make up the Chequamegon School District have all been elevated to ‘High Risk’ after the new risk assessment came out by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services this week.” wrote Weddig. “As a District we have been working very hard to balance out safety and allowing activities to take place. We have taken a strong stance for the safety of our students and community. It is of the highest importance.”
The high school cross-country teams were set to compete at Tomahawk Thursday afternoon, each allowing 10 girls and 10 boys to compete.
