Elizabeth “Buffy” Riley, a Hayward nurse who worked three weeks in a Brooklyn intensive care unit with COVID-19 patients, knew she at risk of catching the disease.
Riley returned from New York City to Hayward on Thursday, April 23, and isolated outside the city in a remote cabin. On Friday, April 24, she was tested curbside at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. On Saturday, April 25, she received a call from the state lab in Madison that she is positive for COVID-19.
“I knew this was a possibility,” she said. “I chose to go to New York and work with people who were really sick because I thought I could help. I thought I could do some good while I was there. I think I did.”
On Sunday, April 19, while in New York, Riley started having symptoms. The agency that had hired her, however, wouldn’t test her because she didn’t have a fever.
She was given a day off on Monday, April 20, and then because she wasn’t feeling well her time off was extended a second day on Tuesday, April 21.
Riley said she was told by the agency that even if she had COVID-19 she could still work with a mask on if she didn’t have a fever, advice that would appear contrary to what public health officials are telling people about staying home and away from others if they have symptoms.
On Wednesday morning, April 22, as Riley and other nurses left their hotel, they were greeted by New York City police officers.
“I walked outside the door and someone said, ‘The police are here.’ I looked and there were all these cops who made two rows on either side of the sidewalk, and they were applauding us as we walked to our buses,” she said. “It was very, very cool.”
Footage of Riley walking down the street between the lines of officers was captured on CBS national news and later that night she received calls from friends around the nation who had seen her on television.
But after being greeted by the officers, loading the bus and arriving at work, Riley was told by her supervisor she couldn’t work at the hospital because of her symptoms.
Riley returned to the hotel and again asked the agency’s health service department to test her.
Riley said the agency agreed to test her but on the condition that she stay in her room for 5 to 10 days until results were available. She had to agree to give up her room key so she couldn’t get back in her room if she left. She was also told to arrange for food to be delivered to the front desk of the hotel and then brought to her room.
She called the agency’s quarantine protocols “draconian.”
“I would have been less likely to get on a plane if I knew I had some kind of support,” she said.
Wearing gloves and a mask, Riley flew back on Thursday, April 23.
She later learned that everyone on her flight had been notified that someone who had flown with them had tested positive for COVID-19.
“I know there are people who are mad for me getting on a plane,” she said, “but I was safe as a I could be. I made the best decision I could.”
Without confirming if Riley was the most recent person in Sawyer County to test positive for COVID-19 (the third in the county), Sawyer County Public Health Officer Julia Lyons offered her perspective on Riley’s return.
“Healthcare workers, who are potentially sick with COVID, understand how to isolate and social distance themselves in order to prevent others from getting sick,” she said, and added, “We have to remember there are many people who are asymptomatic (showing no symptoms) and spread disease without us even knowing it.”
Riley is now monitoring her oxygen level with a pulse oximeter, a device that clips to the end of a finger, and she is taking her temperature.
She doesn’t want people to worry about her.
“I am not going to allow myself (to become) hideously ill before I make a move,” she said. “I know what I’m doing. Right now the worst thing about this is I know there is a wood tick loose in this house somewhere.”
Riley believes the very critically ill patients she saw in ICU probably had been admitted in the ER when they were in later stages of their illness with few options but to be placed on a ventilator to keep them alive.
She believes people should be admitted earlier and be put on high-flow oxygen as their oxygen level drops below 91 percent.
“If I see my oxygen go down, I will admit myself and say you need to put me on high-flow oxygen,” she said.
Saturday night Riley said she had lost her sense of taste and smell and then by Sunday afternoon she was complaining of cold-like symptoms.
“It feels like I was run over by a bus,” she said. “It feels like a very bad cold and I have a headache that won’t go away.”
She added, “I’m sure I’ll get over this. It just leaves you feeling really crappy for a while.”
On Facebook, Riley noted on Monday, April 27, she did have a drop in her oxygen level and was admitted overnight to a hospital, but was scheduled to be released Tuesday, April 28.
“My oxygen has been fine overnight, and I am expecting they will discharge me today,” she wrote.
While she worked in New York, Riley said, she took every precaution to be safe and tried to make the best of wearing the same N95 mask for five days because the supply for personal protection equipment (PPE) was so low.
“I kept that thing so tight around my face,” she said of her mask. “I thought I was doing the right thing out there, and I did what everybody did. We all were reusing our equipment.”
Riley is concerned some will see her as a “villain” because they are so fearful of COVID-19, and she also notes she was one of those telling others to stay home to stop the spread of the pandemic.
But she hopes people understand that her intention of going to New York was humanitarian, responding to a call to help a city and state at the epicenter of the pandemic.
“I knew there was a possibility I would get sick,” she said. “I hoped I wouldn’t, but what are you going to do?”
