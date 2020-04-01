Local businesses are being asked to complete a survey to help provide data on what is happening economically due to COVID-19 from the local to the state level.
Joel Zimmerman, executive director of the Washburn County Economic Corporation, sent out the following request in the WCEC emailed newsletter:
In working with WEDC, UW-Oshkosh Center for Customized Research & Services, Visions Northwest Regional Economic Development, and our organization, we ask you to take the survey linked below by April 6th. Results will be available at the county, region, and state levels and will be used by the state to measure economic losses caused by COVID-19 and will assist in future recovery efforts.
You will note that this survey tool is dated and stamped with Observation Period #1. After your survey completion, you will get a second survey stamped Observation Period #2 the week of May 3rd directly from UW-Oshkosh Center for Customized Research & Services, in which the questions may be altered slightly. At this time, it is the intention that there will be at least four separate observation period surveys - with the last one at the tail-end of the pandemic.
We realize with an overlap of membership, you may get the survey link from more than one organization. We request that you complete this survey only once per observation period. Thank you for your assistance in providing this important information.
Take the survey here.
