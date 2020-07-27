BURNETT COUNTY– Burnett County Public Health has received notification of three more confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of total cases to 12. Four cases have recovered.
“The positive cases were reported over the course of this weekend and this morning,” the department said on Monday, July 27. “One of the confirmed positive cases is an asymptomatic individual. Asymptomatic testing is recommended by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) primarily for pre-procedure patients, nursing home staff, and close contacts of positive cases.
“A confirmed case of an asymptomatic individual reaffirms that everyone who can safely wear a mask should do so. All cases are currently isolating at home. Contact tracing and investigation is underway,” the department said.
Everyone can do their part to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the department said, suggesting the following:
> Avoid social gatherings with anyone other than people who live in one's own home (no playdates, dinner parties, sleepovers, large family dinners, individual visitors).
> Avoid large gatherings.
> Practice physical distancing from others, staying 6 feet apart.
> Wearing a cloth face mask is highly recommended.
> Wash hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are unavailable, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
> Cover the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.
> Avoid touching the face.
> When sick, call the hospital or doctor before going in.
“Burnett County Public Health and the Burnett County COVID-19 Response Team are ready to handle positive cases of COVID-19,” the health department said. “We will continue to work with Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the Centers for Disease Control, and our local partners to make sure our community remains safe and healthy.”
For more information on COVID-19: call 211; visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html; or follow Burnett County Public Health and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Facebook.
