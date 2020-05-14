BURNETT COUNTY – Until this week, Burnett County was one of just four counties – along with Langlade, Pepin, and Taylor – that did not have a confirmed case of COVID-19.
That changed late on Wednesday, May 13 when a case was confirmed. The county also learned the person has passed away.
The county's public health department received the news late in the day on Wednesday from the Minnesota Department of Health, which had known of the case on May 9 when the person sought medical assistance in Minnesota. Burnett County was not notified until May 13. The person passed away on May 12.
"Please help us in expressing our deepest sympathy to the family," the health department said on Thursday. "Our thoughts are with them.
"Burnett County Public Health and the Burnett County COVID-19 Response Team have been preparing for a positive case of COVID-19 and are taking the necessary steps to limit further spread," the department said.
People are advised by the department to take these precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19:
> Stay home. Avoid social gatherings with anyone other than people who live in your home (no playdates, dinner parties, sleepovers, large family dinners, individual visitors).
> People should not be traveling except to go to the grocery store, the doctor, to pick up necessary items or go to and from work. If you must go out, practice physical distancing from others, staying 6 feet apart.
> Wash your hands with warm soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are unavailable, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
> Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
> Avoid touching your face.
> If you get sick, call your hospital or doctor before going in.
"Burnett County Public Health and the Burnett County COVID-19 Response Team are ready to handle positive cases of COVID-19," the department said. "We will continue to work with Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the Centers for Disease Control, and our local partners to make sure our community remains safe and healthy."
For more information: Burnett County Public Health, Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Facebook and its website, and the Centers for Disease Control website.
